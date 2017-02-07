The Latest: Authorities say man shot self during standoff

WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the search for suspects in the deaths of three women in Florida’s Panhandle and Alabama. (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

Authorities say a man suspected in the killings of two women in Florida and one in Alabama died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, putting an end to a standoff with police at a Georgia motel.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Amber Southard in Florida confirmed that 44-year-old William “Billy” Boyette fatally shot himself Tuesday evening at the motel. Boyette and 37-year-old Mary Rice into custody had holed up inside a room at the motel, and Rice was taken into custody.

Dominic Guadagnoli of the U.S. Marshals Service earlier told the Pensacola News Journal that the stolen vehicle the couple had been driving was seen at the motel, and that Rice checked into the motel using her real name.

Officials say the bodies of 30-year-old Alicia Greer and 39-year-old Jacqueline Jeanette Moore were found Jan. 31. On Friday, 52-year-old Peggy Broz was fatally shot and her car was stolen.

___

6:20 p.m.

The U.S. Marshals say a man suspected in the killings of three women is dead after a standoff with police at a Georgia motel, and a female suspect has been arrested.

Jim Joyner, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals, said Tuesday that 44-year-old William “Billy” Boyette was dead after the standoff in West Point, Georgia. Authorities had taken 37-year-old Mary Rice into custody. The pair had holed up inside a room at the motel.

Dominic Guadagnoli of the U.S. Marshals Service earlier told the Pensacola News Journal that the stolen vehicle the couple had been driving was seen at the motel, and that Rice checked into the motel using her real name.

Officials say the bodies of 30-year-old Alicia Greer and 39-year-old Jacqueline Jeanette Moore were found Jan. 31. On Friday, 52-year-old Peggy Broz was fatally shot and her car was stolen.

___

6 p.m.

Authorities say they believe a man and a woman wanted in the deaths of three women and the attempted killing of another are holed up in a west Georgia motel.

Warrants were signed Tuesday as officials in Alabama and Florida continued their search for 44-year-old William “Billy” Boyette and 37-year-old Mary Rice. They are suspected in the slayings of two women in Florida and one in Alabama.

Dominic Guadagnoli of the U.S. Marshals Service told the Pensacola News Journal that the stolen vehicle the couple had been driving was seen at the motel in West Point, Georgia, and that Rice checked into the motel using her real name.

Troup County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Stewart Smith told WTVM-TV that authorities believe Boyette and Rice are in a room in the motel but that they had not been in contact with them yet.

Officials say the bodies of 30-year-old Alicia Greer and 39-year-old Jacqueline Jeanette Moore were found Jan. 31. On Friday, 52-year-old Peggy Broz was fatally shot and her car was stolen. The car was later found near Pensacola.

____

12:25 p.m.

Investigators in Alabama have named a man and a woman on the run in capital murder warrants in the death of a woman in Baldwin County.

The warrants were signed Tuesday as officials in Alabama and Florida continued their search for 44-year-old William “Billy” Boyette and 37-year-old Mary Rice. They also are suspected in the deaths of two women in Milton, Florida, and the attempted killing of a young mother near Pensacola.

Escambia County (Florida) Sheriff David Morgan says the pair shot Kayla Crocker on Monday. She’s in critical condition and her 2-year-old child wasn’t injured. Her car also was stolen.

____________

6 a.m.

A Florida Panhandle sheriff’s office has doubled the number of deputies on patrol as a multistate search enters its second week for a man suspected in the deaths of three women and the attempted death of a fourth.

On Monday afternoon, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chip Simmons warned the public to be on the lookout for William “Billy” Boyette, 44, and Mary Rice, 37, who are suspected of shooting a young mother during a home invasion near Pensacola on Monday, and taking her car.

Boyette and Rice are also suspected in the deaths of Alicia Greer, 30, and Jacqueline Jeanette Moore, 39, whose bodies were found at the Emerald Sands Inn in nearby Milton on Jan. 31, and the death of Peggy Broz in Lillian, Alabama, on Friday. Investigators said the two also stole Broz’ car.

Agencies across the Panhandle and southern Alabama are searching for Boyette and Rice, who had previously been considered a person of interest in the attacks. On Monday she was upgraded to an official suspect. Authorities said she had multiple chances to flee or ask for help. She has been spotted on surveillance video entering stores on her own.