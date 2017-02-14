7:49 am, February 14, 2017
Teen who tossed baby from window to be sentenced as juvenile

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 7:24 am 02/14/2017 07:24am
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old girl from Nebraska who admitted throwing her newborn out of a second-floor window will be sentenced as a juvenile in the baby’s death.

Police say she gave birth Sept. 30 at her mother’s apartment in Omaha, Nebraska, tossed the child out the window then told her mom, who called 911. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles charged with crimes.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Monday that what the girl did wasn’t planned, and that “it was more of a panicked reaction.” An autopsy determined that the baby was in her seventh month of development.

The teenager could be given probation or be placed in a group home or detention center at her March 24 evaluation hearing.

National News
