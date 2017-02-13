7:50 am, February 13, 2017
Teen killed, 2 wounded, in shooting near Tampa parade route

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 7:44 am 02/13/2017 07:44am
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A teenager has been killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Tampa apartment complex as residents were gathered to watch a parade.

Tampa police spokesman Steve Hegarty tells news outlets that 17-year-old Tee’on Milledge was killed Saturday night following a confrontation that Milledge and his friends had with another group at a housing complex in the Ybor City neighborhood.

The Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2kneNmw ) reports about 100 residents had gathered outside to watch the neighborhood’s annual Sant’Yago Illuminated Knight Parade when the shots rang out.

The two other victims received minor injuries.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting. As of Sunday, no suspects had been arrested.

