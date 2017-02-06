3:07 pm, February 7, 2017
71° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » TBI: Authorities shoot driver…

TBI: Authorities shoot driver following Tennessee chase

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 11:16 am 02/06/2017 11:16am
Share

NEWPORT, Tenn. (AP) — An investigation is underway after authorities shot a driver following a chase in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tells media outlets that the incident began Sunday night when a woman drove over a National Park Service ranger’s foot after he tried to stop her for speeding.

The driver fled and was pursued by authorities into Cosby, where they say the woman hit a police cruiser before fleeing again. Deputies chased the vehicle to a field, where they say the driver then hit a deputy with her car.

Law enforcement officials say shots were fired at the driver as the vehicle continued moving toward the injured deputy.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown. The injured Cocke County deputy was hospitalized and released.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » TBI: Authorities shoot driver…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

National News