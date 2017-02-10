1:46 am, February 10, 2017
25° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Suspects in videotaped beating…

Suspects in videotaped beating to appear in Chicago court

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 1:10 am 02/10/2017 01:10am
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Four black people charged with a hate crime in an attack on a white mentally disabled man that was captured by a cellphone camera and shown live on Facebook are scheduled to return to court, where they’re expected to enter pleas in the case.

The four whose hearings are scheduled for Friday in Chicago have been in custody since early January. At their first hearing, a judge called them a danger to society and refused to allow them to post bail.

The case gained international attention because the attack was shown on Facebook Live. On the video, the suspects are seen beating the schizophrenic victim and can be heard taunting him and shouting profanities against white people and then-President-elect Donald Trump.

The four also face aggravated kidnapping and other charges.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Suspects in videotaped beating…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

National News