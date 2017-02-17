12:26 am, February 17, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Suspect in slaying of…

Suspect in slaying of teenage Ohio girl pleads not guilty

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 12:11 am 02/17/2017 12:11am
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — A registered sex offender who could face the death penalty for the slaying of a 14-year-old Cleveland girl has pleaded not guilty.

A judge on Thursday refused to set bond for 44-year-old Christopher Whitaker, of South Euclid. He faces charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping, rape and abuse of a corpse in the death of Alianna DeFreeze. The girl’s body was found in an abandoned home in Cleveland on Jan. 29, three days after her mother reported her missing when she didn’t arrive at school.

Whitaker was arrested Feb. 2. Authorities have said his DNA was matched to evidence from the slaying.

Whitaker’s attorney didn’t return messages seeking comment.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Suspect in slaying of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

1996 Silver Spring MARC crash

More than 20 years ago, a Chicago bound Amtrak train collided with a MARC commuter in Silver Spring, leaving 11 passengers dead. See photos.

Recommended
Latest

National News