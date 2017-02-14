1:49 am, February 14, 2017
Suspect in Ohio State student’s slaying held without bond

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 1:33 am 02/14/2017 01:33am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A registered sex offender suspected in the slaying and alleged rape of an Ohio State University student is being held without bond.

A court granted that request from prosecutors Monday in the potential death penalty case against 29-year-old Brian Golsby, of Columbus. He is charged with aggravated murder, rape and other counts.

A message seeking comment was left for the public defender representing him.

Twenty-one-year-old Reagan Tokes was reported missing after leaving her job at a restaurant Wednesday night. Her nude body was found Thursday outside a Grove City park.

Police say they arrested Golsby after matching him to DNA evidence from Tokes’ car. Golsby was previously imprisoned in an attempted rape and aggravated robbery and was released from prison in November.

