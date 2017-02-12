4:49 pm, February 12, 2017
Search for fishing vessel off Alaska stretches into 2nd day

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 4:43 pm 02/12/2017 04:43pm
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard in Alaska says it’s searching for a fishing boat that’s been missing in the Bering Sea for more than a day.

An agency news release on Sunday afternoon says ships and aircraft have looked through the night for the crew of the F/V Destination. The vessel’s electronic locating device was recovered Saturday morning in a debris field containing buoys, a life ring and an oil sheen.

People on the small island of St. George are looking along the shore for any signs of the crew. The Coast Guard didn’t say how many members were aboard or immediately respond to a call seeking more information.

The agency says the water temperature is 38 degrees.

