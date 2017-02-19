3:33 pm, February 19, 2017
71° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Pulitzer-winning journalist Andrew Schneider…

Pulitzer-winning journalist Andrew Schneider dies at 74

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 3:12 pm 02/19/2017 03:12pm
Share

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Andrew Schneider, a public health reporter for Lee Montana Newspapers, has died at age 74.

The Missoulian reports (http://bit.ly/2l7OXqr) Schneider died Friday in Salt Lake City while being treated for pulmonary disease.

His wife, Kathy Best, is editor of The Missoulian.

Schneider shared two Pulitzers while working at the Pittsburgh Press. In 1986, he and Mary Pat Flaherty won the specialized reporting award for investigating failures in the U.S. organ transplant system.

In 1987, the Pittsburgh Press was awarded the Public Service prize for reporting by Schneider and Matthew Brelis on shortcomings in medical screening of airline pilots.

Later, at the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Schneider broke the story of asbestos contamination in Libby, Montana, leading to an EPA Superfund cleanup.

Schneider had also worked for The Associated Press.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Pulitzer-winning journalist Andrew Schneider…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

National News