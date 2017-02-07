8:57 am, February 7, 2017
Prosecutors want option to retry 3 men freed after 20 years

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 8:35 am 02/07/2017 08:35am
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland-area judge is considering whether prosecutors should have the option to retry three men who spent 20 years in prison before their convictions for a 1995 murder were overturned last year.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2khsl3K ) reports that lawyers for the three East Cleveland men want a Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County judge to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning they couldn’t face new charges in the same killing. The attorneys argue that prosecutors withheld evidence that could have exonerated the men, violating their right to a fair trial.

Prosecutors haven’t indicated plans for new charges against the men anytime soon, but say they can’t rule out that possibility.

Laurese Glover, Eugene Johnson and Derrick Wheatt were convicted as teenagers in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Clifton Hudson. They denied killing him.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Home » Latest News » National News » Prosecutors want option to…
