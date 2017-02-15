4:52 pm, February 15, 2017
National News

Prosecutors clear man who fatally shot deputy’s attacker

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 4:38 pm 02/15/2017 04:38pm
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida man who killed a driver who was attacking a Lee County deputy will not be prosecuted.

The News-Press (https://goo.gl/Ch3AHm ) reports that the State Attorney’s Office determined this week that 35-year-old Ashad Russell acted lawfully last year in shooting Edward Strother on an Interstate 75 exit ramp in Estero. Sheriff’s officials had previously called Russell a “good Samaritan.”

Authorities say Deputy Dean Bardes was assisting Florida Highway Patrol with a crash on Nov. 14 when Strother nearly hit the deputy with his car. Bardes pursued Strother, and the man eventually pulled over.

Officials say Strother attacked the deputy and slammed him to the ground. Russell, who has a concealed weapons permit, arrived and officials say he told Strother to stop. The attack reportedly continued, and Russell shot Strother.

___

Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com

