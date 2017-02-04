2:45 pm, February 4, 2017
President Trump’s likeness found on seized heroin envelopes

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 2:03 pm 02/04/2017 02:03pm
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Scores of individually wrapped heroin packets seized during a Florida drug bust featured a certain famous likeness: that of President Donald Trump.

The Tampa Bay Times reports (http://bit.ly/2l5n4wW) law enforcement officers seized the drugs Jan. 27 in Hernando County.

Packets were stamped with not only Trump’s image and name; others bore the names or likenesses of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and Colombian cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar.

Authorities couldn’t explain the purpose of the markings. The drug bust netted a total of about 5,550 heroin doses.

Police arrested 46-year-old Kelvin Scott Johnson on suspicion of heroin trafficking and other charges. He is being held on $75,000 bail.

Authorities say Johnson came to their attention in May 2016, after the U.S. Postal Service intercepted a package containing heroin.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

