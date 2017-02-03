5:10 am, February 4, 2017
Police vehicles, officer’s home vandalized in Indiana

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 8:09 am 02/03/2017 08:09am
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — Officials say vandals have damaged police vehicles and the home of one officer in a central Indiana community.

Police say someone scrawled profanities on the garage door of an officer’s home early Thursday in Whitestown, 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis, as well as on marked police vehicles from the Whitestown, Westfield, Lebanon and Speedway departments. Police vehicles were left with slashed tires and at least one vehicle window was broken.

No injuries have been reported.

Whitestown police Chief Dennis Anderson says the vandalism is an attack on the “central core of our community.”

Town Manager Dax Norton said in a statement that officials are “very disturbed and angry.” He says such vandalism won’t be tolerated.

Police are seeking tips from the public in the investigation.

