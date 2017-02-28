8:18 am, February 28, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Pennsylvania nurse recorded…

Police: Pennsylvania nurse recorded videos of naked patients

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 8:02 am 02/28/2017 08:02am
Share

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania nurse recorded videos of naked female patients.

Lower Makefield police say 45-year-old James Close, of Abington, who works at Penn Medicine Dermatology, was arrested on Feb. 13 after a 17-year-old patient noticed a phone on the ground had been recording her while naked.

Investigators say they found more than a dozen videos on the suspect’s phone of the underage girl and other patients after obtaining a search warrant.

Police say the videos date from Jan. 18 until Feb 13.

The suspect is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility. A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

It’s not known if Close has a lawyer.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Pennsylvania nurse recorded…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

National News