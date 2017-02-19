12:32 pm, February 19, 2017
Police: Man in photos now ‘main suspect’ in 2 girls’ deaths

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 12:19 pm 02/19/2017 12:19pm
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say a man photographed walking along a trail system around the time two teenage girls later found slain were dropped off by a relative is now considered “the main suspect” in their killings.

The man previously had been considered a person authorities wanted to speak to in the investigation of the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Sgt. Tony Slocum said Sunday that “the totality of the evidence” so far led authorities to the conclusion that he’s a suspect.

The girls’ bodies were found Tuesday about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that’s part of a trail system. The bodies were found near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Slocum is urging the public to call police with tips about the man.

Topics:
Latest News National News
