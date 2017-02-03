2:41 pm, February 3, 2017
Police: Flashing headlights spark road-rage incident, arrest

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 2:26 pm 02/03/2017 02:26pm
LILLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say flashing headlights triggered a road rage incident that ended in gunfire and an arrest.

Multiple media outlets report 20-year-old Tyree Sharif Newsuan of Sanford was arrested Friday at a Lumberton motel. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Newsuan will be returned to the county to face multiple charges, including attempted murder.

The sheriff’s office said on Jan. 28, a motorist flashed his headlights at a car driven by Newsuan, seeking to get Newsuan to dim his own lights. The release said Newsuan turned around, drove alongside the other man and the two exchanged words before Newsuan fired into the other car, hitting the driver in the shoulder.

Newsuan was scheduled to appear before a Harnett County magistrate Friday.

