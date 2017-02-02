5:12 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Cop, firefighter rescue…

Police: Cop, firefighter rescue driver from fiery crash

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 8:14 am 02/02/2017 08:14am
Share

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty police officer and volunteer firefighter are being called “guardian angels” after authorities say they rescued a woman from a fiery crash on the Long Island Expressway.

Suffolk County police say Melissa Ortiz was heading east on the highway in Ronkonkoma (rahn-KAHN’-kuh-muh) when her vehicle collided with a National Grid truck around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The impact caused her SUV to overturn and burst into flames.

Ortiz was trapped in the vehicle. Highway Patrol Officer Thomas Mutarelli and Elmont volunteer firefighter Jeffrey Dupoux happened to be nearby and jumped into action, pulling Ortiz to safety with help from at least one other person.

Ortiz and the truck driver were treated at the hospital and released.

Commissioner Timothy Sini says the rescue was an “act of bravery and professionalism.”

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Cop, firefighter rescue…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

National News