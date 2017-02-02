Police: Cop, firefighter rescue driver from fiery crash

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty police officer and volunteer firefighter are being called “guardian angels” after authorities say they rescued a woman from a fiery crash on the Long Island Expressway.

Suffolk County police say Melissa Ortiz was heading east on the highway in Ronkonkoma (rahn-KAHN’-kuh-muh) when her vehicle collided with a National Grid truck around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The impact caused her SUV to overturn and burst into flames.

Ortiz was trapped in the vehicle. Highway Patrol Officer Thomas Mutarelli and Elmont volunteer firefighter Jeffrey Dupoux happened to be nearby and jumped into action, pulling Ortiz to safety with help from at least one other person.

Ortiz and the truck driver were treated at the hospital and released.

Commissioner Timothy Sini says the rescue was an “act of bravery and professionalism.”