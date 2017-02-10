10:46 am, February 10, 2017
LIVE EVENT Around 1 p.m., President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a joint news conference. Listen live.

Philadelphia DA won’t seek re-election amid FBI probe

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 10:31 am 02/10/2017 10:31am
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams has announced he won’t run for a third term amid an FBI probe into $160,000 worth of gifts he initially failed to report.

Reports show the gifts included a new roof, a $2,700 couch and luxury vacations. He has agreed to pay $62,000 in related fines.

The 50-year-old Democrat says he showed poor judgment and became a distraction to his office. He did not take questions at a Friday news conference, but said he regrets “mistakes in my personal life and in my personal financial life.”

Williams has said he encountered financial problems amid a divorce and tuition costs for his children.

He is the city’s first black district attorney. He grew up in Philadelphia and served as student president of Pennsylvania State University.

