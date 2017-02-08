10:46 am, February 8, 2017
Pennsylvania bail bondsman jailed on bigamy, weapons charges

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 9:21 am 02/08/2017 09:21am
SHAMOKIN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania bail bondsman is jailed on charges he was simultaneously married to a 43-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter, and illegally possessed weapons by working in Pennsylvania under an alias.

The suspect is charged under the name Christopher Hauptmann, though authorities say his real last name is Buckley and he has a felony drug conviction in New Jersey.

The 44-year-old bail bondsman was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of bigamy and four counts of illegal weapons possession.

Police say his identity became known when he applied for a concealed weapons permit over the summer. That’s when a sheriff’s deputy noticed Hauptmann looked just like Buckley.

Investigators found Hauptmann’s fingerprints matched Buckley’s, and filed charges in Northumberland County.

The defendant remained jailed Wednesday. An attorney isn’t listed in court documents.

