Out-of-service commuter train accident in Philly burbs

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 9:23 am 02/21/2017 09:23am
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials are investigating an accident involving two out-of-service commuter trains in suburban Philadelphia.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says the Market-Frankford Line trains were travelling near the 69th Street Transportation Center when the accident occurred Tuesday morning.

Television news footage shows several cars have derailed and one is tipped over at a 45-degree angle.

There is no word on injuries, but the trains were not carrying passengers.

SEPTA is operating shuttle buses between 69th Street Transportation Center and 63rd Street Station.

Out-of-service commuter train accident…
