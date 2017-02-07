11:00 am, February 8, 2017
Oregon school district bans Confederate flag after fight

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 3:37 pm 02/07/2017 03:37pm
NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon school district banned the Confederate flag from school property following a fight between two girls, one of whom was wearing a hat that included the symbol.

North Bend Superintendent Bill Yester says the punches were thrown last week at the high school campus. Neither student has been disciplined as of yet and there were no serious injuries.

Yester contends the ban doesn’t violate free expression because schools have the legal authority to provide an environment free of harassment, and district policy allows principals to prohibit clothing that distracts from the educational process.

The World newspaper of Coos Bay reports (https://is.gd/6fXIlt) protesters unhappy with the new policy were outside North Bend High on Monday, holding up Confederate flags, a Gadsden flag and the flag of the United States.

Rumors that the school district banned the American flag were incorrect.

___

Information from: The World, http://www.theworldlink.com

