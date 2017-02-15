10:51 am, February 15, 2017
Ohio college student wins title as best grocery bagger

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 10:45 am 02/15/2017 10:45am
In this recent photo, Brady Long, left, bags groceries at Buehler's Fresh Foods at Forest Meadows in Medina, Ohio. Long, a 23-year-old University of Akron accounting student, has been named the nation's top grocery bagger after claiming the Ohio title two years in a row. He competed against nearly two dozen others in the National Grocers Association's Best Bagger championship in Las Vegas. (Bob Finnan/Medina County Gazette via AP)

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — A 23-year-old University of Akron accounting student has been named the nation’s top grocery bagger after claiming the Ohio title two years in a row.

The Medina (meh-DY’-nuh) Gazette (http://bit.ly/2lOUoJ0 ) reports Brady Long returns to Wadsworth with a $10,000 prize after winning the National Grocers Association’s Best Bagger championship.

Long packs up groceries at Buehler’s Fresh Foods. He competed against nearly two dozen others during the bagging championship in Las Vegas, where they were judged on speed, technique and other factors, including style and attitude.

He says he’ll use the prize money to help him replace his current vehicle, a 1996 van.

Information from: The Medina County Gazette, http://www.medina-gazette.com

