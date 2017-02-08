10:45 am, February 8, 2017
Officials: 1 dead after metro train hits workers in Miami

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 10:09 am 02/08/2017 10:09am
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a metro train crashed into a boom lift in downtown Miami, killing a 43-year-old construction worker and injuring another.

Miami-Dade police tell local news outlets the Metromover crashed about 1 a.m. Wednesday. No passengers were on the train, which runs from 5 a.m. to midnight.

Emergency crews took Luis Perez and Oscar Cabrera to the hospital. Cabrera died. Perez was treated and released.

Miami Fire Rescue spokesman Ignatius Carroll told reporters one man was dangling from the side of the crane and was helped to the ground by co-workers.

Metromover officials say they’ll run buses in the areas affected by the crash. Another section of the train’s loop through downtown isn’t affected and is running as normal.

Authorities are investigating.

