12:15 am, February 10, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Official: 1 missing, 2…

Official: 1 missing, 2 injured in Louisiana pipeline blaze

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 12:04 am 02/10/2017 12:04am
Share
Vehicles and a power pole smoke next to a fire at the Phillips 66 pipeline in Paradis, La. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Authorities don't yet know what caused the fire on the pipeline in Paradis, but several workers was cleaning it at the time, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said at a news conference. (Matthew Hinton/The Advocate via AP)

PARADIS, La. (AP) — One worker was missing and two were injured after an explosion sparked a fire at a Louisiana pipeline Thursday night, officials said.

Authorities don’t yet know what caused the fire on the Phillips 66 pipeline in Paradis, but a crew of six workers was cleaning it at the time, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said at a news conference.

Two of the workers were hospitalized — one taken to a burn center— and three had minor or no injuries, the sheriff said. The remaining worker was unaccounted for, and a helicopter was being brought in to help search for him.

Champagne said the source of the 20-inch pipeline had been shut off but the fire would have to burn off the rest of the liquid inside, which could take hours or even days.

“They tell us the best thing that can happen right now is for the product to burn off,” he said.

The pipeline was carrying a highly volatile byproduct of natural gas, which was burning cleanly and very hotly over a 30- to 40-foot area, the sheriff said.

“It’s just a big blow torch,” he said.

Sixty homes were evacuated and highways were being diverted around the area in Paradis, which is about 30 miles west of New Orleans.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Official: 1 missing, 2…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

National News