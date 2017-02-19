3:33 pm, February 19, 2017
71° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Officer shoots man after…

Officer shoots man after hostage situation in South Carolina

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 3:06 pm 02/19/2017 03:06pm
Share

PROSPERITY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say an officer in South Carolina responding to a hostage situation shot a man who pointed a gun at deputies after leaving the home.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said in a statement that the armed man ran from the home in Prosperity at the same time the three hostages inside the house escaped around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Foster says deputies chased the man, who first hid in a ditch, and then began charging on the officers, threatening them as they tried to hide behind a tree.

The sheriff says the man refused to drop the gun and was shot by one deputy. He has been taken to a hospital.

The names of the officer and the man were not released. Foster says they are both white.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Officer shoots man after…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

National News