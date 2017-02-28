9:48 am, February 28, 2017
Off-duty North Carolina officer rescues family dog from fire

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 9:14 am 02/28/2017 09:14am
LELAND, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina family’s dog is alive, thanks to the actions of an off-duty Leland police officer who ran into a burning home to save the animal.

WWAY-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2mGaUuw) that Sgt. Jonathan Hall kicked down the door of the home Sunday night. He didn’t find Kia until after he went back outside to take a breath and saw the dog come through the door he’d kicked open.

Two other homes were damaged by the fire that started across the street after a neighbor was burning brush, but single dad John Davidson and his 8-year-old daughter Hali lost everything, including Hali’s pet hermit crab and fish.

WWAY-TV says the two were on vacation in Florida when the fire broke out.

___

Information from: WWAY-TV.

