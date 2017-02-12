9:17 am, February 12, 2017
Northeast in sights of another winter blast of snow, winds

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 9:00 am 02/12/2017 09:00am
Jim McGrath works to get his vehicle free from a snow bank at a dog park in Wrentham, Mass., Friday, Feb.10, 2017, one day after a snowstorm. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)

The Northeast U.S. is once again in the sights of a winter blast of snow, bitter cold and strong winds.

Winter storm warnings are in effect from upstate New York to northern Maine, where blizzard conditions and snowfall of 8 to 16 inches are likely.

The National Weather Service says the storm is expected to intensify Sunday night and into Monday before it exits the New England coast. Wind gusts of over 50 mph could hit parts of the region.

A two-day respite had graced the region after it was hit Thursday by its biggest storm of the season. Up to 19 inches of snow blanketed parts of New England. Roads were covered and schools closed for two days. A New York man’s death was blamed on the weather.

National News