10:59 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Nightclub massacre: Some patrons…

Nightclub massacre: Some patrons upset at not getting funds

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 6:10 pm 02/07/2017 06:10pm
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some patrons of Florida’s Pulse nightclub are upset they aren’t receiving money from a $29.5 million victims’ compensation fund since they were outside the club when a mass shooting began.

In one email sent to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, a patron says he and his boyfriend were in the valet area outside the gay nightclub when a gunman began shooting last June 12 at the entrance.

The patron says both were traumatized but aren’t getting compensation because of eligibility standards that require a patron to have been inside the club during the shooting to receive money.

That email and others were obtained through a public records request.

Omar Mateen was killed by police after opening fire at the Pulse nightclub on June 12 in a rampage that left 49 victims dead and 53 wounded, making it the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Mateen professed allegiance to the Islamic State group.

_____

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter: http://twitter.com/mikeschneiderap . His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/Mike-Schneider .

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Nightclub massacre: Some patrons…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

National News