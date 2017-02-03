12:48 am, February 5, 2017
New Mexico boy, age 2, fatally shot by young sibling

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 2:51 pm 02/03/2017 02:51pm
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A 2-year-old New Mexico boy has died after being shot by one of his siblings, according to investigators.

Detective Scot Naylor told KOAT-TV (http://bit.ly/2jLmClH ) that the shooting appears to be an accident caused by a sibling playing with a handgun owned by the family. The siblings were playing outside their Carlsbad home Wednesday when the toddler was shot.

“What can you say? This is an absolute tragedy,” Naylor said.

Investigators said adults were present when detectives arrived, but it’s not clear if they were there during the shooting.

All of the siblings are under the age of 5, Naylor said. Police spent nearly all of Wednesday night interviewing each sibling involved.

Naylor said the family stated that the weapon was secured in the house. He said there is no evidence that the gun was in plain sight for the children to find.

“We all know the imaginations children have, and it appears one of the kids involved somehow found the gun on their own,” Naylor said.

The parents do not currently face charges. It’s up to the Eddy County District Attorney to decide whether or not to file child neglect or endangerment charges.

Carlsbad is in southeastern New Mexico.

Information from: KOAT-TV, http://www.thenewmexicochannel.com/index.html

