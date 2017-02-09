10:45 am, February 9, 2017
New Jersey man connects with sender of message in a bottle

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 10:30 am
LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has found the person who wrote a message in a bottle.

The Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2kpNCZb) reports that Vincent Stango has exchanged text messages with Stuart Brown, of Yorkshire, England, since Stango found the bottled note on a beach near his Long Beach Island home about two weeks ago.

The note included United Kingdom phone numbers and read: “Found the bottle? Read this note? I’m Stuart, if you wish, call or mail me. Speak or mail soon. England Stuart.”

Brown told the newspaper in a telephone interview Thursday that he recently returned from a world tour aboard the Queen Elizabeth and, for fun, tossed several bottled messages along the way. He said Stango must have found one he tossed about 150 miles out from New York.

___

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com

