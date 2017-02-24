5:09 am, February 24, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » NAACP to announce plans…

NAACP to announce plans for North Carolina economic boycott

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 4:47 am 02/24/2017 04:47am
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The NAACP is announcing plans for an economic boycott of North Carolina to protest laws enacted by the state’s conservative General Assembly, including one limiting LGBT protections.

The civil rights group issued a statement saying national President Cornell Brooks will speak Friday at a news conference in Raleigh.

In December, NAACP state leader the Rev. William Barber said he was seeking approval for a national boycott to pressure lawmakers over issues including the law known as House Bill 2. He also cited recent changes to the state elections board and the process for drawing electoral districts.

Previously, the NAACP held a 15-year economic boycott of South Carolina over the flying of the Confederate battle flag on Statehouse grounds. That boycott ended with the flag’s removal in 2015.

Topics:
Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » NAACP to announce plans…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

National News