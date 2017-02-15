12:19 am, February 15, 2017
Mystery of Etan Patz’s disappearance ends in conviction

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 12:12 am 02/15/2017 12:12am
Stan Patz, right, father of 6-year-old Etan Patz who disappeared on the way to the school bus stop 38 years ago, reacts after a news conference with Assistant District Attorney Joel Seidemann, following the second trial of Pedro Hernandez, whos convicted of killing the boy, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York's Manhattan Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — It was one of New York City’s most enduring mysteries, but a jury may have written the final chapter in the 1979 disappearance of 6-year-old Etan Patz (AY’-tahn payts).

After a lengthy trial, jurors on Tuesday convicted 56-year-old Pedro Hernandez of luring the boy into a basement and killing him.

Hernandez was a stock boy at a convenience store along Etan’s morning walk to the school bus.

Hernandez confessed years ago to choking the boy, but his lawyers say that admission was a figment of his imagination.

Jurors say they believe Hernandez has a mental illness, but is not delusional and can tell right from wrong.

Hernandez’s lawyer says he will appeal the verdict.

