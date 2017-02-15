Mystery of Etan Patz’s disappearance ends in conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — It was one of New York City’s most enduring mysteries, but a jury may have written the final chapter in the 1979 disappearance of 6-year-old Etan Patz (AY’-tahn payts).

After a lengthy trial, jurors on Tuesday convicted 56-year-old Pedro Hernandez of luring the boy into a basement and killing him.

Hernandez was a stock boy at a convenience store along Etan’s morning walk to the school bus.

Hernandez confessed years ago to choking the boy, but his lawyers say that admission was a figment of his imagination.

Jurors say they believe Hernandez has a mental illness, but is not delusional and can tell right from wrong.

Hernandez’s lawyer says he will appeal the verdict.