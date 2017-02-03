Murder suspect fatally shot after chase across state lines

ROWLAND, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a murder suspect from South Carolina was shot and killed after a chase across the state line on Interstate 95 ended in an armed confrontation with North Carolina state troopers.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Mike Baker says the agency was asked about 7:15 a.m. Friday to help pursue the murder suspect as a chase was underway on Interstate 95 just north of the state line.

Baker says in an email that the suspect was killed during a confrontation after the chase ended.

The two North Carolina troopers involved in the incident were placed on administrative duty, and the State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting.