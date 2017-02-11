12:17 am, February 11, 2017
Mourner run down and killed at shrine for shooting victim

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 12:13 am 02/11/2017 12:13am
A person close to shooting victim Joseph Garcia, 23, of Orange prepares a candle for his memorial near the closed Food for Less store in Santa Ana, Calif., Friday, February 10, 2017. Trisha Verdugo, 27, of Orange, was hit by a car in a strip-mall parking lot Thursday night. She and other mourners had gathered at the makeshift shrine to remember Garcia, when a motorist hit her with his car, then struck her a second time and drove away. (Ken Steinhardt/The Orange County Register via AP)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — An Orange County woman has been killed while attending a vigil for a man shot to death a day earlier.

The Orange County Register (http://bit.ly/2kvub1j ) says 27-year-old Trisha Verdugo of Orange was hit by a car in a strip-mall parking lot Thursday night.

She and other mourners had gathered at a makeshift shrine outside a vacant Santa Ana store to remember 23-year-old Joseph Garcia. He was found shot to death Wednesday night in the alley behind the store.

Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna says Verdugo got into an argument with a motorist who hit her with his car, then struck her a second time and drove away.

Police are looking for a dark sedan but have no other details.

Authorities don’t know if the two deaths are gang-related.

