Money being raised to restore vandalized Jewish cemetery

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 6:22 am 02/27/2017 06:22am
Northeast Philadelphia Police Detectives Nick McReynolds, left, and Thomas Walsh look over headstones that were vandalized at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. More than 100 headstones have been vandalized at the Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, damage discovered less than a week after similar vandalism in Missouri, authorities said. (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Money is being raised to repair and restore more than 100 headstones that were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.

A man visiting Mount Carmel Cemetery on Sunday called police to report that three of his relatives’ headstones had been knocked over and damaged. The discovery came less than a week after similar vandalism in Missouri.

Police say approximately 100 additional headstones were knocked over, apparently sometime after dark Saturday. Police are conducting a criminal mischief-institutional vandalism investigation.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says authorities are doing everything possible to find those “who desecrated this final resting place.”

The Anti-Defamation League and a police union are offering a $13,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Topics:
Latest News National News
