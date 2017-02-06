2:47 pm, February 6, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The full Senate debates the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be the Education Secretary. Listen live.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Mom sentenced for giving…

Mom sentenced for giving baby methadone, causing her death

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 2:39 pm 02/06/2017 02:39pm
Share

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman who caused her 7-month-old daughter’s death by giving her methadone has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Atlantic County prosecutors say 33-year-old Lisa Scalia must serve nearly seven years of the term imposed Monday before she becomes eligible for parole. The Ventnor woman previously had pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as part of a plea deal.

Authorities have said Scalia gave her baby methadone in January 2016 and also rolled onto the girl while she was high on drugs. They say the baby died from the methadone.

The child was found unconscious at Scalia’s home and died five days later at a hospital.

Authorities say Scalia had 34 bags of heroin and 10 oxycodone pills.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Mom sentenced for giving…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

National News