National News

Mom says she caught day care worker breastfeeding her child

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 3:48 pm 02/07/2017 03:48pm
CARRBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina mother says surveillance video at the day care where she works caught another worker breastfeeding her 3-month-old son without permission.

Kaycee Oxendine told WTVD-TV in Durham (http://abc11.tv/2jZKlUa) that security footage inside Carrboro Early School showed a woman adjusting her top and bringing Oxendine’s 3-month-old son to her chest to breastfeed him.

Oxendine said her son’s teacher told her he was constipated, and when another woman working in the nursery asked Oxendine if she could breastfeed the boy to see if it would help, Oxendine twice said no.

Day care director Daron Council said an employee reported what happened and the worker is no longer there. Oxendine said the worker was fired, and she wants the woman charged.

Carrboro police said they are investigating, but no charges have been filed so far.

Information from: WTVD-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/wtvd/

Topics:
Latest News National News
