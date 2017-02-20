12:36 pm, February 20, 2017
64° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Missing Texas dad of…

Missing Texas dad of 3 is found in Ohio, met someone online

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 12:07 pm 02/20/2017 12:07pm
Share

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say they’ve safely located a father of three whose mysterious disappearance from the San Antonio area spurred weeks of searching by his family and volunteers.

Police tell the Akron Beacon Journal a tip led them to 44-year-old Lee Arms near Bath Township. They say he tried to escape his life in Texas and ended up in Ohio after meeting someone online.

Police notified his family but wouldn’t release details because Arms wasn’t charged with a crime.

WOAI-TV in San Antonio reports Arms was located Thursday and his actions are under review by the Bexar (bayr) County sheriff’s office.

The Falls City, Texas, man vanished Feb. 5. His car was found still running and abandoned with its lights flashing, with his wallet and belongings still at the scene.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Missing Texas dad of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

National News