3:39 pm, February 23, 2017
72° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS All lanes of northbound George Washington Parkway are blocked at the CIA because of a crash. Northbound lanes diverted at Va. Rt. 123.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Michigan office gets more…

Michigan office gets more time to decide on school closures

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 3:23 pm 02/23/2017 03:23pm
Share

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has given Michigan’s School Reform Office more time before deciding which of 38 chronically underperforming schools will be closed.

Snyder said Thursday that he’s asked the reform office and state education officials to review and decide on the schools’ fates by May.

The reform office said in January that it would spend 30 to 45 days examining issues and options for students in the failing schools before making a decision.

More than half of the 38 schools are in Detroit. The others are in Benton Harbor, Bridgeport, East Detroit, Kalamazoo, Pontiac, River Rouge and Saginaw.

MLive.com reports that public school districts in Saginaw and Kalamazoo have filed a joint lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims against the reform office to head off any closings.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Michigan office gets more…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

National News