Medical workers quitting prison after fatal inmate uprising

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 6:19 pm 02/22/2017 06:19pm
In an April 6, 2016 photo, David Pierce, warden for James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, poses for a photo in his office in Smyrna, Del. Department of Correction officials said Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, that Pierce has been placed on paid leave. DOC spokeswoman Jayme Gravell refused to say whether the move was related to the disturbance earlier this month in which four DOC staffers were taken hostage and one, correctional officer Steven Floyd, was killed. (Jennifer Corbett/The Wilmington News-Journal via AP)

DOVER, Del. (AP) — More than two dozen medical workers at a Delaware prison have quit in the aftermath of an inmate uprising and hostage taking in which a prison guard was killed.

Department of Correction officials said Wednesday that Connections Community Support Programs, the medical contractor at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, has reported 29 resignations since the Feb. 1 uprising.

The resignations include 19 nurses, three nurse practitioners and a health services administrator. Two clinicians, two medical assistants, a dental assistant and a psychiatric technician also have quit.

DOC officials did not immediately respond to questions about the impact of the medical departures and minimum staffing levels spelled out in the contract with Connections.

Eight correctional officers also have resigned this month, and eight others have submitted retirement paperwork.

Medical workers quitting prison…
