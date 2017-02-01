5:36 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » May 8 trial for…

May 8 trial for Tulsa officer who fatally shot unarmed man

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 11:45 am 02/01/2017 11:45am
Share

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A white Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year will go to trial May 8.

Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby was arraigned Wednesday in district court. She has pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the Sept. 16 death of Terence Crutcher.

District Judge Doug Drummond also overruled motions by Shelby’s attorneys to have the case thrown out for lack of evidence or sent back for a new preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors say Shelby acted unreasonably because Crutcher wasn’t armed or combative when she approached him after his SUV broke down, and that he obeyed commands to raise his hands.

Shelby’s attorneys say she shot Crutcher because she feared for her life, believing Crutcher was reaching into his vehicle for a gun.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » May 8 trial for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

National News