National News

Man killed in mountain ice accident lived near Los Angeles

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 1:29 pm 02/05/2017 01:29pm
AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man killed when a group of hikers plunged down an icy slope in Southern California mountains was a 67-year-old resident of Los Angeles County.

The coroner’s office says Michael J. Yoo of Gardena was killed Saturday at Islip Saddle, a hiking area high in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

Four other people were injured in the accident in alpine conditions at about 7,000 feet.

Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said one was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition with head and back injuries.

Two other people also were taken to hospitals, one with a wrist injury and another complaining of chest pain. Peters said all three also had hypothermia.

A fifth person had a minor wrist injury.

