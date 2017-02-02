5:14 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Man guilty of killing…

Man guilty of killing ex-wife hours after she remarried

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 7:07 am 02/02/2017 07:07am
Share

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been found guilty of fatally stabbing his ex-wife 86 times hours after she married another man.

WVVA-TV (http://bit.ly/2ksSr78 ) reports that a Mercer County jury convicted 34-year-old William Jessie Seal of Princeton of second-degree murder Wednesday in connection with the June 2015 slaying of 26-year-old Ashley Seal.

Ashley Seal was killed at her ex-husband’s apartment about four hours after she had remarried. Family members said the new bride had gone to his apartment to pick up a few belongings.

William Seal’s defense attorney had argued that the woman had attacked his client with a knife and his client was defending himself. The jury took less than an hour to reach its verdict.

William Seal faces a sentence of between 10 and 40 years in prison.

___

Information from: WVVA-TV, http://www.wvva.com

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Man guilty of killing…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

National News