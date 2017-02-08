Man guilty of covering up teenager’s slaying for 31 years

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to hiding information about a 14-year-old girl’s murder for 31 years.

Fifty-three-year-old Robert Sanders pleaded guilty Tuesday in Bucks County to two counts of hindering the apprehension of 56-year-old George Shaw Jr.

Shaw was living in Geneva, Florida, when he was charged in October 2015 with the 1984 rape and killing of Barbara Rowan.

She was a neighbor who babysat Shaw’s daughter when he lived in Bucks County in the Philadelphia suburbs. She was drugged, raped and killed. Her whose body was found in the woods.

Authorities allege that Shaw was high on methamphetamine at the time. He’s awaiting trial and has pleaded not guilty.

Sanders acknowledged helping Shaw dump the body and keeping that secret from police. He faces up to 14 years in prison.