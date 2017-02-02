5:32 am, February 4, 2017
Man falsely linked to marathon bombs cleared of sex assault

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 10:39 am 02/02/2017 10:39am
FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man once falsely linked by a New York newspaper to the Boston Marathon bombing has been acquitted of sexually assaulting a woman while in college.

A Massachusetts newspaper, the Sentinel & Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2kvYFCQ ), reports that 21-year-old Salaheddin Barhoum was found not guilty Wednesday of indecent assault and battery.

Prosecutors alleged Barhoum, then a student at Fitchburg State University, assaulted a student from New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce University in November 2015. The two had met online.

His lawyer said the encounter was consensual.

Barhoum was 16 when he was pictured with a friend on the front page of the New York Post three days after the 2013 bombing. A sub-headline read: “Feds seek these two pictured at Boston Marathon.” He sued the newspaper for defamation and reached an undisclosed settlement.

Information from: Sentinel & Enterprise (Fitchburg, Mass.), http://www.sentinelandenterprise.com

