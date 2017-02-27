8:15 am, February 27, 2017
Man faces sentencing in abduction slaying of Indiana toddler

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 7:57 am 02/27/2017 07:57am
SPENCER, Ind. (AP) — A judge is set to decide whether to accept the guilty plea of a southern Indiana man who admitted to kidnapping and killing a 15-month-old girl.

If the Owen County judge accepts the plea agreement Monday, 23-year-old Kyle Parker of Spencer would be sentenced to 60 years in prison in Shaylyn Ammerman’s death.

Prosecutors say Parker drank whiskey with Shaylyn’s uncle on March 23 then waited until the family fell asleep before abducting, raping and killing the toddler.

He pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 to murder and kidnapping.

The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2mk7IZr ) that Judge Lori Thatcher Quillen has received letters urging her to reject the plea deal, saying Parker should face trial.

