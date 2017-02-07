11:01 am, February 8, 2017
Man accused of road rage shooting suspected in more cases

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 2:32 pm
LILLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man accused of shooting a motorist in a road-rage incident is a suspect in other shootings.

The Fayetteville Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2lgPqIa) the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that 20-year-old Tyree Shariffe Newsuan is being investigated in other shootings in that and surrounding counties. The information contained in an arrest report provided no additional details.

The sheriff’s office says a motorist flashed his high-beam headlights Jan. 28 at a car driven by Newsuan, so he would dim his own lights. The release said Newsuan turned around, drove alongside the man and the two exchanged words before Newsuan fired into the other car, hitting the driver in the shoulder.

Newsuan is jailed on $3 million bail. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com

