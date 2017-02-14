9:20 am, February 14, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Man accused of engaging…

Man accused of engaging in sex act with dog turns himself in

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 9:06 am 02/14/2017 09:06am
Share

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — An Atlanta-area man has turned himself in after he was accused of engaging in a sex act with a dog while working as a landscaper.

Jail records show that 61-year-old Cruz Barrera-Lugo turned himself in to authorities Monday.

A Lawrenceville man called police Saturday to report that he was playing in his yard with his nephew when they saw the landscaper participating in “a lewd sexual act” with their dog. The man said Barrera-Lugo fled when he realized he’d been seen.

Police say surveillance video captured the incident.

Barrera-Lugo has been charged with bestiality and cruelty to children.

The suspect’s last name is listed in jail records as “Barrera-Lugo.” Previous information distributed by Gwinnett County police gave his name as Barreralugo.

He was being held without bond. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

___

This story has been corrected to show the suspect’s first name is Cruz Barrera-Lugo, not Craig.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Man accused of engaging…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

National News