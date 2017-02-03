12:43 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Lawyer: Singapore teen seeking…

Lawyer: Singapore teen seeking asylum detained until hearing

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 7:12 pm 02/03/2017 07:12pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — A Singapore teen seeking asylum after blog posts mocking his government landed him jail will remain in U.S. custody until a Chicago immigration court hearing next month.

Amos Yee’s attorneys said Friday that immigration authorities denied a request for his release. He’s been detained since Dec. 16 when he was taken into custody at O’Hare International Airport.

His hearing is March 7.

Attorney Sandra Grossman submitted his asylum application this week, saying it was unclear whether he’d be released from an Illinois jail during the proceedings. She says he’ll be imprisoned longer in the U.S. than he was in Singapore.

In Singapore, the 18-year-old was jailed twice on charges of hurting the religious feelings of Christians and Muslims. Grossman says he was persecuted based on laws restricting freedom of expression.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Lawyer: Singapore teen seeking…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

National News