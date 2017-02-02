5:28 am, February 4, 2017
Judge lifts life sentence for Florida man convicted as teen

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 2:25 pm 02/02/2017 02:25pm
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man who received a life sentence at age 16 for his role in a fatal robbery is getting out of prison.

A Tampa judge on Wednesday ruled that 39-year-old Floyd LaFountain has been jailed long enough and resentenced him to 22 years. With time served, LaFountain should walk free in a few days.

LaFountain expressed remorse for the 1994 death of 73-year-old Manuel Huerta.

A series of court decisions declaring it unconstitutional to give juveniles life sentences opened the door for a reduced sentence. Prosecutors noted LaFountain’s good behavior in prison.

The Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2jvRlIg ) reports he’ll serve 15 years of probation and was ordered not to return to the Athol, Massachusetts area where he was raised.

Sixteen-year-old triggerman Kyle Moran also received a life sentence.

